Image copyright Sodexo Image caption Nick Leader is set to be the new governor for HMP Berwyn

A new governor has been appointed at the largest prison in the UK.

Nick Leader was selected by the Ministry of Justice to take charge at category C jail HMP Berwyn in Wrexham. He is the current director of HMP Northumberland.

HMP Berwyn's first governor, Russell Trent - who took up the role in 2015 - was suspended in August after allegations were made against him.

An investigation into those allegations is still ongoing.

It is understood that Mr Trent was due leave his post prior to his suspension, and the recruitment for his replacement had begun before the allegations were made.

Image copyright Ministry of Justice Image caption Russell Trent was appointed as governor of HMP Berwyn in 2015

The prison, which cost £250m to build and was officially opened in February 2017, is currently governed by Danny Khan, who will remain in his post until Mr Leader starts in the role at the end of April.

When at full capacity, HMP Berwyn will house 2,100 inmates, which will make it the largest prison in the UK.

Mr Leader has previously worked at HMPs Reading, Long Lartin, Pentonville, Whitemoor and Peterborough.