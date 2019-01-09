Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption A variation of Banksy merchandise is on offer for visitor

Souvenirs of Banksy's artwork in Port Talbot are being sold by nearby businesses.

The mugs, t-shirts and coasters are among the items decorated with copies of his latest work in Taibach, named "Season's Greetings".

Thousands of people have flocked to see the artwork since it was announced as a Banksy in December.

Shop owner Jennie Bullock is selling keyrings, plaques, bags, mugs and cushions at her shop in Port Talbot.

Ms Bullock explained she sold out of slates depicting the mural before Christmas.

She said: "We were extremely busy the week before Christmas and it was all Banksy.

"It is a celebration of the town and people want to have a piece of it at home."

Lindy Nash, who sells Banksy-themed jigsaws, mugs and coasters, said the mugs have been the most popular for her, as they were the first thing they stocked.

She went on to say all the merchandise had been popular, and added: "It has made the people of Port Talbot proud."

Shopkeeper Nigel Hint is selling t-shirts of the Banksy and said the artwork had been good for Port Talbot.

He said: "The backdrop is so important to this piece - it is what makes it so popular. I think it is what makes it a masterpiece, not just a piece of art.

"I feel as if an art lesson has come to the community - everyone has an interpretation and an opinion of it."