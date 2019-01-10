Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Pontarddulais end of Garnswllt Road

A 72-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when she was attacked in her own home, police have said.

Officers were called to a house in Garnswllt Road, Pontarddulais, at 08:15 GMT on Wednesday.

They found the injured woman, who was taken to hospital in Cardiff where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Det Sgt Carl Price said: "We will do all we can to catch whoever is responsible."

Police said the woman's home is on a remote single track road about one mile from the village's comprehensive school.

Forensic teams have been seen searching an area close to a local fish farm.

South Wales Police would not comment on a possible motive for the attack - but said enquiries were ongoing and urged members of the public to get in touch with information.

The force appealed for sightings of anyone seen "behaving suspiciously", and asked for dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.

It also said it had put on extra patrols to reassure local residents.