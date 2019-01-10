Image copyright Ministry of Justice Image caption Russell Trent was appointed as governor of HMP Berwyn in 2015

The former governor of the UK's largest prison, Russell Trent, is to return to work for the Prison Service.

He was suspended from HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, in August after unspecified allegations were made against him.

The Prison Service said its investigation had finished and no disciplinary action would be brought against Mr Trent.

The news comes a day after Nick Leader was announced as the next governor of HMP Berwyn.

He will start the job at the end of April.

Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn opened in February 2017 and will eventually house 2,100 inmates

Following his appointment in 2015, Mr Trent was tasked with setting up the £250m prison.

It's understood he was due to leave his post before his suspension and the recruitment for his replacement had begun before the allegations were made.

Interim governor Danny Khan will remain in post until Mr Leader begins his role.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Following an investigation into allegations made against Russ Trent, no formal disciplinary action will be taken and Mr Trent will return to work in the Prison Service."