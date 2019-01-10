Former HMP Berwyn governor back at work after suspension
The former governor of the UK's largest prison, Russell Trent, is to return to work for the Prison Service.
He was suspended from HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, in August after unspecified allegations were made against him.
The Prison Service said its investigation had finished and no disciplinary action would be brought against Mr Trent.
The news comes a day after Nick Leader was announced as the next governor of HMP Berwyn.
He will start the job at the end of April.
Following his appointment in 2015, Mr Trent was tasked with setting up the £250m prison.
It's understood he was due to leave his post before his suspension and the recruitment for his replacement had begun before the allegations were made.
Interim governor Danny Khan will remain in post until Mr Leader begins his role.
A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Following an investigation into allegations made against Russ Trent, no formal disciplinary action will be taken and Mr Trent will return to work in the Prison Service."