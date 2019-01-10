Image copyright South Wales Fire and Rescue Image caption Spot the dog: Two crews and a specialist team pose for a photograph with a dirt-ridden Georgie following the rescue

A wayward terrier spent two days trapped under eight tonnes of rock before he was rescued by firefighters.

Adventurous Georgie chased a fox into a hole near the Brecon Mountain Railway on 7 January.

He ended up stuck 4m below the surface, and firefighters were called in to traverse the rocky terrain and stage a rescue.

After eight hours of "hard slog", Georgie was reunited with his "ecstatic" owners.

They have asked for the men involved in the rescue to be given a bravery award.

Watch Commander Steven Owens, from South Wales Fire and rescue, said: "It was a really dangerous area and really difficult conditions."

"I'm very proud of the boys," he added.