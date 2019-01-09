Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Leon Roach was a father-of-one

A man who died after falling 20ft from a lifeboat slipway on to rocks has saved three lives by donating his organs, an inquest heard.

Leon Roach suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury while out in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, on 2 September.

The 40-year-old, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, had drunk alcohol and taken MDMA and amphetamines, the inquest in Pontypridd was told.

Coroner Graeme Hughes' conclusion was drug-related accidental death.

Mr Roach's mother, Eleanor Griffiths, told the inquest the family decided to switch off his life support three days after the fall as he was "not recovering from his injuries".

"We knew it would be his wish to donate his organs," she said.

Image caption Mr Roach was found about three and a half hours after falling from Porthcawl's lifeboat slipway

The hearing was told Mr Roach's family later received a letter informing them his organs had saved the lives of three people.

His girlfriend Gemma Evans said the couple got separated during their night out together, so she went back to the caravan where they were staying, but Mr Roach was not there.

Mr Roach was last seen on CCTV walking on to the slipway at about 02:30 BST and he was found face down on the rocks at about 06:00.

Mr Hughes said the "most probable explanation" was the father-of-one fell from the slipway accidentally.

Toxicology tests found alcohol levels below the drink-drive limit as well as MDMA and amphetamines in his system - with the quantity found to be of "typical recreational use".