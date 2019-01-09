Image copyright Google Image caption The Boar's Head dates back to the early 1600s but has been closed since 2002

The demolition of a 400-year-old Flintshire pub to make way for housing has been approved after plans that were branded an "eyesore" were redesigned.

The Boar's Head at Ewloe has faced an uncertain future since closing in 2002, with attempts to list it having failed.

A three-story block of flats for people aged over 55, particularly with mobility issues, will replace it.

Flintshire councillors had put the scheme on hold amid concerns about its appearance, but backed the new plan.

In total, 28 apartments and three affordable houses will be built on the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A planning committee was told in November that the new building would "stand out in this area and be an eyesore".

But the majority of members agreed that the revised submissions, which included a pitched roof rather than a flat roof, were more attractive despite some outstanding objections.

Independent councillor Kevin Hughes thanked the developers for responding to the criticism.

Image copyright Anwyl Construction Image caption The flat-roofed block originally proposed had been branded an eyesore by opponents to the scheme

He said: "To be fair, they've listened to us and amended their design.

"I would caution that our job as a planning committee isn't to comment on the design of the building, but whether it meets the planning regulations."

Mr Hughes added: "It's 100 per cent affordable and there's a clear and identified need for social housing for the over 55s."

Previous attempts to have the pub listed have proved unsuccessful, despite it being recognised by the Royal Commission for Ancient and Historic Buildings in Wales as a rare example of a purpose-built 17th Century inn.

Joyce Angel, who sits on Hawarden Community Council, claimed the approved scheme would be "totally alien" to the surrounding area.

She claimed it would create an additional hazard in the form of road access from the B5127.

"This proposal I can't see as an asset to our village, only a pending disaster." she said.