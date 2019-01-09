Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Maher Belaid was jailed in 2014 for abducting his daughter Talia and taking her to Libya

A man jailed for abducting his three-month-old daughter and taking her to Libya has said she should be returned to her mother in the UK.

But Maher Belaid said his mother, who is caring for Talia Belaid in the north African country, would not allow it.

It came as Talia's mother Malgorzata Szymanowicz launched her latest bid in a six-year court fight to get her back.

Judge Carol Atkinson ordered Mr Belaid to make arrangements to return Talia to Ms Szymanowicz in Cardiff.

Mr Belaid abducted Talia and took her to Libya in November 2012 while Ms Szymanowicz shopped near their home.

Talia, who will turn seven in July, has remained in Libya and Ms Szymanowicz's only contact with her has been via Skype.

In 2014, Mr Belaid was arrested after returning to south Wales and jailed for four years for child abduction.

He was released on licence in August 2017 and now lives in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Malgorzata Szymanowicz with newborn Talia

Judge Atkinson, who is hearing the case in the East London Family Court in Canary Wharf, has ordered Mr Belaid to have his daughter returned.

Mr Belaid told the judge he thought Talia should be back in the UK with Ms Szymanowicz, who comes from Poland and is now separated from Mr Belaid, but claimed his mother would not agree to her leaving Libya.

He told the judge his "head wasn't straight" when he took Talia, who speaks only Arabic, to Libya.

Image caption Ms Szymanowicz said she thought Mr Belaid could arrange Talia's return if he wished

Barrister Mark Jarman, who leads Ms Szymanowicz's legal team, told the judge his client thought Mr Belaid had the ability to get Talia back to the UK.

Judge Atkinson is overseeing the case at private hearings but has ruled that people involved can be named in media reports.

She is expected to review progress at a further hearing in the spring.