Image copyright Family handout Image caption Meirion James's medication for a bipolar condition was changed in the months before he died

A doctor at an inquest into the death of one of his patients had to leave the witness stand to give emergency first aid to a collapsed juror.

Dr Martin Mackintosh was giving evidence at the hearing into Meirion James, who died in police custody in 2015.

Mr James, 53, had been restrained by officers at a Pembrokeshire police station.

The juror at the Haverfordwest inquest was later dismissed for health reasons.

Dr Mackintosh helped the collapsed juror until paramedics arrived and later told the coroner that the woman had been unconscious for some time.

"Her heart rate had slowed down to the point where we were on the point of starting CPR," he said.

"If she was my patient, I personally wouldn't recommend her coming back to the inquest."

Assistant Coroner Paul Bennett agreed and formally dismissed the juror.

Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were called to County Hall in Haverfordwest after a juror collapsed

The inquest continued with a seven-member jury panel.

Giving evidence, Dr Mackintosh said he had been Meirion James's GP for more than 20 years, and had been treating him for a bipolar mental health condition since 1992.

He said in the months before the Crymych patient's death, Mr James's had expressed a wish to come off medication used as a mood stabiliser.

He said Mr James was an "insightful" patient, and was "actively involved in his own care and treatment, someone who asked questions".

He told the inquest that while he was concerned Mr James had stopped taking mood stabilising drugs, there had been no signs of him becoming "manic".

An expert asked to review the GP treatment of Mr James following his death concluded he had been given "appropriate and timely care" at the surgery practice in Narberth.

Mr James died at Haverfordwest police station on 31 January 2015, after being arrested for physically assaulting his own mother.

He was restrained after charging out of a cell, and Pava pepper spray was used. He became unresponsive and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards.

The inquest continues.