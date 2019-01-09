Image copyright Richard Hoare / Geograph Image caption Ms Mills appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

A woman has appeared in court after committing a crime for the first time at the age of 89.

Marjorie Mills, from Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy county, damaged the car of a woman who regularly parked outside of her garage.

The prosecutor at Llandudno Magistrates' Court, James Neary, said the victim's Ford Fiesta was scratched and suffered a damaged wing mirror.

Ms Mills, who was described as having "impeccable" character, was told to pay £700 in compensation and £100 in costs.

Richard Williams, defending, said Ms Mills damaged the car while trying to open and close her garage door, which she managed with "some difficulty".

Court chairman Toby Prosser said: "You pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a vehicle albeit out of frustration. Causing damage to another vehicle albeit in difficult circumstances isn't on."