Image caption Some stones have been taken out of the middle of the walls

Historic dry stone walls on the Great Orme headland have been damaged by "mindless vandalism".

Sections of the 140-year-old walls have collapsed after stones were removed.

The National Trust, which owns the land in in Llandudno, Conwy, estimates it will take more than a hundred hours of work over weeks to repair the damage.

National Trust ranger Doug Don said the stones, "unlike a big game of Jenga", cannot simply be pushed back into place.

Built in 1874, the walls on the Great Orme are unusual because they are taller than normal dry stone walls, and have added lime and sand to form a windproof barrier for the sheep.

The National Trust said it is the second time the walls have been targeted.

Image caption National Trust ranger Doug Don said repairing the wall isn't as simple as "a big game of Jenga"

Mr Don said: "I can't think of any reason why someone would want to damage a stone wall.

"We're doing what we can to repair the walls, starting at the biggest collapse. But it's a slow job. One area took a whole day just to strip it back to the point where we could start rebuilding.

"Stones are being taken out from the middle of the wall. But unlike a big game of Jenga, their uneven shape means they can't easily be put back. Some stones have also been broken by the vandals, so it's near impossible to find matching replacements to restore them as they were.

"So to make the hole safe, we have to take out a whole section around the missing bit."