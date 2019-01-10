Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ms David earned about £12,00 while she was off work

An NHS manager who went showjumping while on sick leave has told a court she was in "too much pain to work".

Lab worker Elise David, from Nottage, Bridgend county, took four months off, saying she felt fit enough to ride but not to do her job.

Ms David, 33, who denies fraud, was paid about £12,000 of her £49,000 salary while off work.

She told Newport Crown Court she rode in four equestrian events after doctors told her to do "gentle exercise".

"At that time I felt well enough and I wanted to ride my horse," she said.

"The doctor said if I felt well enough, I could get back on the horse.

"I didn't tell her I'd been on a horse since the first consultation because I didn't want her to get worried about me."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Elise David told investigators photos of her competing may have been photoshopped

Ms David, who denies fraud, registered her "good friend" Anne Davies to ride in several events, but later decided to compete herself.

Prosecutor Nigel Fryer suggested Anne Davies was not a real person and was used by Ms David - whose middle name is Anne - to hide her showjumping from her employers.

The court heard Ms David's colleague Jeff Bodman told the court she found her name on the British Eventing website while she was on sick leave.

NHS fraud investigators quizzed Ms David on photos of her competing, but she claimed the pictures could have been Photoshopped and refused to identify herself.

Ms David said she had "cognitive deficiencies " which meant she could not complete her job safely.

The trial continues.