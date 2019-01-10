Image caption Bryn Blaen has six turbines and the potential to power 8,400 homes

People living near a wind farm in Powys claim it has not generated any electricity in nearly a year.

Bryn Blaen wind farm near Llangurig has six turbines, each about 328ft (100m) tall with the potential to power 8,400 homes.

But residents said they had not seen them working since February last year.

Developer Njord Energy, which is building another wind farm near Llandrindod Wells, has been asked to comment.

Planning permission for Bryn Blaen was refused by Powys council in 2015 over concerns about the landscape and views, and being outside the areas earmarked for renewable energy schemes.

Njord Energy appealed and was allowed to proceed by the Planning Inspectorate.

John Doré, who lives in Llangurig, spent more than £30,000 on legal costs taking the matter to the High Court in London in an unsuccessful bid to prevent the wind farm from being built.

"I thought that was the right thing to do and I have no regrets at doing that," he said.

"What we are sure about is that we have these turbines standing here blighting the countryside, doing nothing."

Njord Energy has been asked how much electricity Bryn Blaen wind farm has generated but is yet to reply.