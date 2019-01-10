Image caption The teenager died on January 5

The death of a 15-year-old boy in Welshpool has left the community "shaken," police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after being called to the teenager's home along with an ambulance on December 24.

He was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma, but he died on January 5.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Det Insp Jacqui Lovatt said: "The 15-year-old boy's death has shaken the local community and on behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police I offer my deepest sympathy to his family. We are following-up all possible lines of inquiry to establish a picture of what happened in the lead-up to his death.

"We are working closely with the school and the local authority to support the school children affected by this upsetting event."

A spokesperson for Powys County Council added: "We are aware of a tragic incident involving a pupil from Welshpool High School. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the youngster at this difficult time."