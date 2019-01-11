An 81-year-old man who died following a collision on the M4 in Carmarthenshire has been named as Roy Amos.

Mr Amos, described by family as a "loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather" was from the Llandeilo area.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision between junction 48 in Hendy and junction 49 at the Pont Abraham roundabout on Monday.

Several people were taken to hospital after the incident.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses.