Image copyright Horizon Nuclear Image caption Work on Wylfa Newydd would start in 2020 if it gets the final go ahead

There has been a lot of worrying about whether there will or won't be a new Wylfa nuclear plant in Wales recently.

The future of plans for Wylfa is unclear after Japanese tech company Hitachi said pausing the project was an option - though no formal decision has been made.

So what is the big fuss about it - and what does Hitachi's announcement mean for people in Wales?

Here's what you need to know about Wylfa Newydd:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new Wylfa power station would be built next to the old power plant on Anglesey

Why is Wylfa a big deal?

Wylfa Newydd is a plan for a nuclear plant in north Wales. As nuclear plants go in the UK, it's a big one.

It represents a real economic opportunity for north Wales to grow and would create about 9,000 jobs for people during construction.

There are plans to build £20bn two to three power plants at Wylfa in Anglesey and another in Gloucestershire, producing nuclear energy in the 2020s.

It is a huge chance for young people to get highly skilled, well paid work and for businesses in north Wales to grow.

And it could have ripple effects throughout the whole of Wales, by bringing £5.7bn to the Welsh economy, according to independent research.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said that the scheme would be the "biggest infrastructure project in Wales for a generation".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The original Wylfa Nuclear power station was decommissioned in 2015

Who are Hitachi and why are they thinking of pulling out?

Big nuclear plans like Wylfa do not come cheap. It's a multi-billion pound investment being carried out by giant Japanese tech company Hitachi.

But there are worries that Hitachi may ditch the project, because construction costs could rise, especially with uncertainty about what Brexit will mean.

Image caption Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Theresa May on Thursday - but Wylfa was not discussed

The company has been in talks with the UK government since June last year to agree how Wylfa Newydd will be paid for.

These negotiations are critical to the project because it decides how much public money can be invested into Wylfa.

Wylfa is an expensive commitment - even for a big company like Hitachi. So they are counting even more on taxpayer money helping them out.

However with the UK government's efforts fixed on Brexit, "no formal decision" has been agreed for the project.

There's no upfront cash, no solid commitment by the government, so Wylfa Newydd is becoming riskier for Hitachi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hitachi are in talks with the UK government about Wylfa

What happens if Wylfa is scrapped?

If Hitachi pull the plug on the nuclear power plants in Anglesey, it's bad news for people and businesses in Wales.

They have just started hiring young apprentices and there's a £90,000 promise for an apprentice training scheme in Anglesey.

So without the promise of Wylfa, could it mean a brain drain for north Wales?

This includes people outside Anglesey too.

People across north Wales, from Wrexham to Porthmadog hoping to benefit would have to look elsewhere for anything close to this size of engineering opportunity.

So who is affected if there's no Wylfa?

The impacts of this would-be investment boost to Wales will be felt by people and Welsh businesses far and wide.

Seventeen-year-olds looking for work next year at Wylfa would have to look to England for well-paid skilled jobs in the nuclear industry.

And businesses in Wales who have already felt the benefit from the nuclear plans, may get less employment.

As Coleg Menai welding student Osian Jones said: "The more jobs that come in, the more opportunities".