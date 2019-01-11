Image copyright Google Image caption Music venue Gwdihw is one of the properties under threat of demolition

Cardiff Council leaders have been accused of "dithering" as the planned demolition of one of the city centre's last Victorian terraces moves closer.

Campaigners want Guildford Crescent - home to a music venue and restaurants - to be granted conservation area status.

Plaid Cymru councillor Neil McEvoy wants the Labour cabinet to step in before the statutory deadline of 4 February for a decision on demolition.

The council said the conservation area status process was not complete.

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition to save music venue Gwdihw and two restaurants on the street, who were told by landlords Rapports in December that their leases would end on 31 January.

Mr McEvoy, a former deputy leader of the council, called on the Labour cabinet to "unblock the system" and give the street added protection.

He said the city had "for many years had its character taken away".

"All they have to do is call a meeting, vote it through, then job done," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The consultation [on conservation area status] is finished, the council can call the cabinet meeting whenever they like."

The next cabinet meeting is scheduled for 24 January, although its agenda has yet to be published.

If a decision on demolition is not taken by 4 February, the applicant can ask the Welsh Government to step in and make the decision, unless they agree in writing to extend the deadline.

However, the council also pointed out that the granting of conservation area status "doesn't mean that development cannot take place".

Meanwhile campaigners are planning a protest march through the city on 19 January, culminating in a concert at Gwdihw by Super Furry Animals front man Gruff Rhys.

The owners of Gwdihw said they were already looking for new premises in the city.