Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Jack Crocker told police he does not know what he is doing when he drinks gin

A drunk man who told two students he would post pieces of them to their parents as he kidnapped them at knifepoint has been jailed.

Jack Crocker, 22, broke into the victims' shared house in Port Tennant, Swansea, in the early hours of 18 November.

He forced them into his car and drove them around for two hours.

Crocker admitted aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping and was jailed for eight years.

He also pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified and was banned from driving for eight years and four months.

The court heard the first victim heard a noise and assumed it was a housemate returning home, but it was Crocker who punched him in the face a number of times.

When another housemate entered the kitchen Crocker produced a knife and issued a series of threats, saying he "owned the street".

He demanded a victim's car keys and forced them inside, before driving around Port Tennant at speed saying he had a gun and threatening to find and firebomb their parents' homes.

'Shall we go and kill him?'

His erratic driving caused the car to get stuck and as he struggled to turn it around, he constantly sounded the horn which drew the attention of a passer-by who went to help.

Crocker, who has a two-year-old daughter, told his passengers to stay quiet before telling the pedestrian he was OK.

He then said: "To show this is real, shall we go and kill him?"

But after Crocker collided with a parked car, he ordered the students to leave.

The three started to walk back towards the victims' house, before they escaped down an alleyway and flagged down a passing car.

Crocker told police: "When I drink gin I don't know what I'm doing."

The students have felt unable to return to their address and are continuing their studies while living with their parents, the court heard.

Andrew Evans, defending Crocker, said it was clear he was "immature in the extreme".