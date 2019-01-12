Image copyright Greenspace Architects Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed eco-village on farmland at Llantilio Pertholey

A proposed "eco-village" of 32 homes has been dubbed as "something out of Teletubby town" by local objectors.

The houses on farmland at Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny, would have sustainable green roofs plus power and hot water from renewable sources.

Campaigners claim the scheme would be an eyesore threatening to harm wildlife and the natural beauty of the area.

The plans are due to be considered by Monmouthshire County Council and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority.

A campaign group called Llantilio Pertholey SORE (Save Our Rural Environment) has been set up to oppose the scheme, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Greenspace Architects Image caption The homes are designed to correspond with the local rural character, the application says

SORE spokesman Sean Carlsen claimed the scheme, on the edge of Brecon Beacons National Park, would spoil a "beautiful rural hamlet".

"It is heartbreaking to imagine such a monstrosity could be built opposite a Grade-I listed church," he said.

"This bizarre design is, frankly, an ugly eyesore resembling 1950s holiday chalets or, as most locals have now dubbed it, Teletubby town.'"

Monmouthshire County Council's biodiversity and ecology officer, Stacey Delbridge, is also among those to have objected to the proposal.

She said it threatened the River Gavenny SINC (Site of Importance for Nature Conservation), priority grassland, and habitats for the great crested newt and otters.

The applicant's agent said the homes had been "specifically designed to correspond with the local rural character and the natural environment".

It claimed the plans would help meet demand for housing, in particular affordable homes, with strategies put forward to protect wildlife and vulnerable habitats.

Improvements would also be made to a junction with the B4521 Hereford Road in response to concerns about increased traffic.