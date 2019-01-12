A section of the A55 will be closed for six hours tonight while works on a power cable are carried out.

The dual carriageway will be shut between junctions 3 and 4 from 21:00 GMT until 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

A 1.7m (2.8km) diversion along the A5 will be in place during the closure.

SP Energy Networks said the work, which takes place between Valley and Caergeiliog, was part of an "essential" £13m upgrade to improve supplies in Anglesey.

Mark Sobczak, from the firm, said: "We fully appreciate that the A55 is an essential route for the area.

"But we have worked with the local authority to ensure it is during one of the quietest periods following Christmas and avoiding key ferry times.

"We will endeavour to minimise disruption where possible, but would advise anyone planning to travel within the night time closure to allow additional journey for the diversion."

It is hoped the work, which will see a new 132,000 volt line installed, improve the resilience of the electricity network which supplies 38,000 homes and businesses across Anglesey.