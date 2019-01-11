Image caption Norman Corbett has since been moved from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham

An inmate who punched a prison officer while holding a pool ball in his fist during a disturbance at the UK's largest jail has had his jail term extended by six months.

Norman Corbett, 23, was aiming at another inmate who was being restrained at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, when he struck the officer, Mold Crown Court heard.

Corbett admitted assault, occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had been serving seven and a half years for robbery convictions.

Prison officer James Shirley ended up with a bruised eye and cheek and a bloodied nose, the court heard.

Corbett had earlier jumped on to a pool table during the disturbance on 19 May and was seen to hurl pool balls at other prisoners.

Judge Huw Rees watched CCTV footage of the incident and said Corbett had increased the seriousness of the disturbance by inmates.

"Luckily the injury was not as serious as it could have been," he added.

Prosecutor Jo Maxwell said that a large brawl broke out in one of the corridors.

One prisoner had a tin in a sock and the officer intervened to restrain him, the court heard.

Corbett punched out towards the prisoner being restrained but hit the officer, while other punches connected with the inmate.

Defending barrister Duncan Bould said that it was conceded that the incident was "disgraceful" but Corbett was entitled to credit for admitting his wrongdoing.

Corbett, who has since been moved to another prison, said it had not been his intention to hit the officer, he added.