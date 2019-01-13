Image copyright Google

A man has died after his van crashed into a parked vehicle on Sunday morning.

South Wales Police was called to Oxford Street, Maerdy, at about 08:30 GMT after the 73-year-old victim's Ford Transit hit the Iveco Daily van.

He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene and his family has been informed.

Anyone who has any information about what happened has been asked to call 101.