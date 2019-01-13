Two held in Pembroke Dock caravan arson probe
- 13 January 2019
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a caravan fire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened in Fleet Street, Pembroke Dock, during the early hours of Sunday.
It is believed no-one was injured in the blaze, which started some time between 02:00 and 04:00 GMT. The two arrested males remain in custody.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around that time in the area has been asked to contact police by calling 101.