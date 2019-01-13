Six people have been taken to hospital following a house fire.

The two adults and four teenagers were asleep when the blaze started at about 05:00 GMT in Alyn Road, Buckley, Flintshire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said all were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the downstairs living room and a joint investigation into the cause has been launched with North Wales Police.

Bob Mason from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "A woman in her 40s, a 26-year-old man, three teenage boys and a teenage girl were all asleep at the time of the fire.

"These residents had a narrow escape as there was no smoke alarm in the property."