Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the viaduct on the A469

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in Caerphilly county.

Emergency services were called to New Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly, at 20:30 GMT on Friday.

Gwent Police said two vehicles were involved - a black Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Crafter van.

A force spokesman said the man who died was a 43-year-old from the Fleur-De-Lis area. He was a passenger in the Seat.

Two other passengers in the car were also injured.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers are requesting any motorists using the road around the time of the crash to check any dashcam footage they may have.

"It may provide further information that will assist officers with their inquiries."