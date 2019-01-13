The family of late Assembly Member Steffan Lewis has thanked the public for the messages of support they've received.

Mr Lewis, 34, who had bowel cancer, died on Friday.

His mother Gail Davies said her family felt "wrapped in love" by people's kind words.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price described Mr Lewis as the party's "brightest star" and tributes have been paid across the political divides.

Thank you so much for all your kind messages to our family. I can't really express the pain and loss we are feeling in losing Steff. We feel however completely wrapped in love because of your messages which are giving me, Shona, Neil, Nia, Sian and Dylan great comfort. — Gail Davies (@gail_davies) January 12, 2019

Tredegar-born Mr Lewis was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer in 2017 - but continued to work as an AM.

As well as taking part in speeches in the Senedd, he also fundraised for cancer charities and campaigned for greater awareness about the emotional impact of the disease.

A book of condolence has been opened in the Senedd for colleagues and members of the public to leave tributes.

Plaid leader Mr Price said the messages of support from across the political spectrum showed how highly regarded the late South Wales Central AM was.

Speaking to Sunday Supplement on BBC Radio Wales, he said: "He was able to inspire people well beyond his political tribe - and people like that are rare."

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Steffan Lewis addressed the 1997 Plaid Cymru conference in Aberystwyth

Mr Lewis' first foray into politics came at the age of 14 - when he addressed Plaid's 1997 conference in Aberystwyth.

He continued to work for the party, before becoming Wales' youngest Assembly politician in 2016 when elected as a regional AM aged 31.

As well as being tipped as a future party leader, Mr Lewis was also accredited with playing a major role in a joint Labour-Plaid policy on leaving the EU.

His proposal for an Act to enshrine EU rules into Welsh law was employed by the Welsh Government as a tactic in its negotiations with the UK government.

Mr Lewis is survived by wife Shona and his three-year-old son, Celyn.