Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption Police attended the incident on Saturday night

Police were called to investigate reports that children were threatened with a knife by a masked man who drove at them.

The incident happened at Halo Pencoed's swimming pool car park at about 18:10 BST on Saturday.

Sarah Keefe, who called the force, said the children were "crying hysterically" as two 12-year-old girls were nearly run over.

The children told Ms Keefe that the three men were wearing white masks.

The driver of the black Corsa got out of the car and threatened the group of 11 children with a knife, before driving off, it was reported to Ms Keefe.

South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.