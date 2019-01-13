Image caption Officers are asking motorists who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch

Police have launched an appeal for information after two vehicles were shot at in a Cardiff suburb.

Residents in Greenway Road, Rumney, heard several gunshots at around 21:50 GMT on Saturday. A car and a motor home were later discovered to have bullet holes in them.

No-one was hurt in the incident, which has been described as "frightening" by Det Insp Paul Raikes.

"We are doing all we can to find those responsible," he said.

South Wales Police confirmed that both vehicles were empty when the incident happened.

Image caption A car and motor home were found to have bullet holes in them

Officers have since been carrying out door-to-door inquiries as well as checking nearby CCTV cameras.

Tests are also being carried out on the vehicles by ballistics experts.

A section of Greenway Road and Trowbridge Road remained closed, a force spokeswoman added.