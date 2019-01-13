Back-up plans are being drawn up between the Welsh Government and councils in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles said they have been working with council leaders to decide on "issues around food supply and fuel supply" if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

On Tuesday, MPs in London will vote on Theresa May's plans which are widely expected to be defeated.

She has warned of a "catastrophic" breach of trust if Brexit is thwarted.

Mr Miles told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme the Welsh Government had been "stepping up" its no-deal planning, which included ensuring there was enough medication available, as well as supporting businesses and livestock exporters.

But he said "during turbulent times" it was also necessary to put civil contingency plans in place, but that he hoped they would not be required.

It emerged last week that land in Anglesey could be turned into a parking site for lorries in case Holyhead port is unable to handle traffic after the UK leaves the EU.

That plan has been drawn up amid concern that additional border checks could lead to traffic problems at Welsh ports connected to the Republic of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March.