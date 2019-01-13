Image copyright Google

Wrexham's high-rise police station closes to the public on Tuesday after more than 40 years as a divisional base for North Wales Police.

Officers are moving to a temporary facility at nearby Chester Street before a new police station opens in the town centre library's old gallery.

In November, the £21.5m new divisional main building opened in Llay housing 32 cells in a new custody suite.

The high-rise station is earmarked for demolition and the site redeveloped.

Insp Vic Powell said: "The old station has served the community well for the past four decades or so, but time has taken its toll and the premises are no longer fit for contemporary policing purposes."

Image caption The £21.5m eastern headquarters opened in Llay in November