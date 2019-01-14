Image caption Councils are aiming to support elderly people to continue living in their own homes

Plans to close care homes in the south Wales valleys as part of a £50m revamp are to be put before residents as part of a 12-week public consultation.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council wants to shut several homes in order to build five new facilities and provide more complex care for up to 300 more people.

Plans involve building apartment blocks for elderly residents, while phasing out the county's five day care centres.

Council leader Geraint Hopkins said the change was "the right thing to do".

The authority currently runs 11 care homes for the elderly and wants to keep several open in order to provide more complex care, but some would be replaced under the proposal.

Residents will be able to have their say during the consultation from Monday until 8 April.