Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Mark Sim (left) and Peter O'Brien both died in the explosion in November 2015

A steel company has denied failing to ensure workers' health and safety after two men were killed at its plant.

Peter O'Brien, 51, from Llanishen, Cardiff and Mark Sim, 41, of Caldicot, Monmouthshire, died at Celsa UK in Cardiff in November 2015.

Celsa Manufacturing Ltd has pleaded not guilty to failing to ensure the health and safety of employees on and before 18 November 2015.

The trial, at Cardiff Crown Court, is expected to start on 10 September.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The explosion took place at Celsa manufacturing in Splott, Cardiff, in 2015

At Monday's plea hearing, the court heard the charge covered failing to ensure the safety in a way reasonably practicable of Mr O'Brien, Mr Sim and Darren John Wood and failing to manage the risks of the H system accumulator.

Members of the victims' families were present to hear the plea being made.