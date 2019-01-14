Image caption Sajid Idris was charged by counter-terrorism police in 2017

A former postman has admitted spreading terrorist information on the first day of his trial.

Sajid Idris, from the Grangetown area of Cardiff, was charged with four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication online in July 2017.

He was due to be prosecuted at a two-week trial at Kingston Crown Court in Surrey, but pleaded guilty to all counts.

Idris was arrested in December 2014 after extensive searches of his home.