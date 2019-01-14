Wales

Former Cardiff postman admits terror charges

  • 14 January 2019
Sajid Idris
Image caption Sajid Idris was charged by counter-terrorism police in 2017

A former postman has admitted spreading terrorist information on the first day of his trial.

Sajid Idris, from the Grangetown area of Cardiff, was charged with four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication online in July 2017.

He was due to be prosecuted at a two-week trial at Kingston Crown Court in Surrey, but pleaded guilty to all counts.

Idris was arrested in December 2014 after extensive searches of his home.

Related Topics

More on this story