Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the New Road in Hengoed

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in Caerphilly county.

A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on New Road, Hengoed, near Ystrad Mynach, on Friday.

He was a passenger in a black Seat Leon which collided with a grey Volkswagen Crafter van at about 20:30 GMT.

A 30-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, is due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Two other passengers in the Seat were also injured.

Gwent Police has appealed for further information that will assist with their inquiries.