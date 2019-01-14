Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rebecca Edwards died in the crash in December

A 20-year-old man has admitted causing the death of a nurse by dangerous driving.

Rebecca Edwards, 34, from Llanberis, Gwynedd, died in a three-car crash in Llanbedrog on December 21.

Osian Hicks-Thomas, of Criccieth, pleaded guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Huw Rees warned Hicks-Thomas to expect a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced on 4 February.

He also expressed the sympathy of the court to the family members of Ms Edwards.

Ms Edwards' family previously said she was a "dedicated nurse" at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd and her "partner, daughter, family and friends were the centre of her life".

A pre-sentence report will be prepared by the probation services for the judge.