Buckley house fire which injured six treated as arson
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A house fire which left six people in hospital is being treated by police as arson.
A woman in her 40s, a 26-year-old man, three teenage boys and a teenage girl suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation at the fire in Alyn Road, Buckley, on Sunday.
The fire, which was started at about 05:00 GMT, was contained to the downstairs living room.
Police are appealing for information on the incident.