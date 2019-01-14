Image copyright North Wales Live/Daily Post Image caption The fire was contained in a downstairs living room

A house fire which left six people in hospital is being treated by police as arson.

A woman in her 40s, a 26-year-old man, three teenage boys and a teenage girl suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation at the fire in Alyn Road, Buckley, on Sunday.

The fire, which was started at about 05:00 GMT, was contained to the downstairs living room.

Police are appealing for information on the incident.