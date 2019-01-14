Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was between Pont-y-Fenni and Whitland

A 67-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash which closed a main road in Carmarthenshire for several hours.

The crash happened between Pont-y-fenni and the Whitland roundabout on the A40 at 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 13 January.

A 71-year-old man driving another car and a woman passenger, 68, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to the collision.

The woman was driving a silver Ford Fiesta towards Whitland when it was in collision with a silver BMW 120 travelling in the opposite direction.