Woman in hospital after serious crash on A40 near Whitland
A 67-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash which closed a main road in Carmarthenshire for several hours.
The crash happened between Pont-y-fenni and the Whitland roundabout on the A40 at 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 13 January.
A 71-year-old man driving another car and a woman passenger, 68, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to the collision.
The woman was driving a silver Ford Fiesta towards Whitland when it was in collision with a silver BMW 120 travelling in the opposite direction.