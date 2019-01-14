Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Safe routes have been promised within the site, linking into existing city networks

A £2bn "garden city" of 7,000 new homes in Cardiff will cause a "nightmare" for commuters due to a lack of safe cycle routes, campaigners have said.

The Wrecking Radyr group said the network promised by developers of Plasdwr stopped some way short of Radyr and Danescourt railway stations.

Fairwater councillor Neil McEvoy said there was "no plan" to cater for an extra 10,000 cars a day.

Cardiff Council said it would invest in cycle routes to Radyr station.

However, the details have yet to be confirmed for two of four routes planned by the council.

A spokesman for Wrecking Radyr, which campaigns on traffic issues in the area, said cyclists would face "a mile or so" of traffic on Llantrisant Road or Heol Isaf.

He said there was a speeding rate of 81 per cent on the 30mph stretch of Heol Isaf.

He said the council's target of 50 per cent "active travel" for Plasdwr was "never going to happen".

"I used to race BMX and motocross, but you wouldn't get me on either of those roads on a bike," the spokesman added.

Plasdwr is a major new development in the north west of Cardiff

Councillor McEvoy, whose ward adjoins the site, said the transport infrastructure was "chaotic", and he would campaign to halt the later stages of construction.

Plasdwr project director Wayne Rees said: "We absolutely understand the concerns of local residents, who we engage with on a regular basis, and we're working closely with the local authority to address these as quickly as possible."

Cardiff Council said it would fund cycle routes including one along Llantrisant Road connecting to the north of Plasdwr, and on Clos Parc Radyr as part of a route to Radyr station.

However, routes for Pentrebane Road/Pwllmelin Road and from Llantrisant Road to Radyr station were yet to be confirmed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The developers have also agreed to pay £6.3m towards subsidised bus routes.