Image copyright Google Image caption Powys county councillors say the centre serves patients from across a wide area

A rural medical centre could close after several months of reduced hours and services due to a GP shortage.

Dyfi Valley Health wants to close its Cemmaes Road surgery in Glantwymyn and concentrate services in Machynlleth.

County councillors for the area say closure should be a last resort.

Powys Teaching Health Board said there would be "full engagement and consultation" with patients before a decision.

Dyfi Valley Health said it had "regrettably" submitted a bid to close the Cemmaes Road surgery, after "a number of unforeseeable and unsustainable challenges" had already led to reduced hours and services there.

'Anxiety' over future

Consolidating services seven miles away at Machynlleth would ensure they were "improved and protected for the future", the practice added.

Plaid Cymru's Elwyn Vaughan, who represents Glantwymyn on Powys County Council, said there was some "anxiety" about the future.

"We've had enough of the excuses," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We now need an open and transparent discussion between the health board and residents to ensure that a full service is received by all residents living in this area."

'Not sustainable'

Michael Williams, an independent councillor representing Machynlleth, added: "We need to do whatever we can to retain the surgery - closure has to be a last resort.

"Glantwymyn Health Centre serves a very wide area and I do feel for those served by this centre."

A spokesman for Powys Teaching Health Board said: "The practice is finding that the situation is not sustainable and have asked that further steps be taken to prevent local services from collapsing completely.

He added: "Part of our role as a health board is to consider this request carefully, and to identify what options might be available."

The health board said it expected to share more information with patients and others by early February.