Two men have pleaded guilty to fly tipping tons of controlled waste in Rhondda Cynon Taff, their home county.

Ronnie Junior Jones, 29, of Ferndale, and Luke Samuel Davies, 27, of Trealaw, admitted knowingly and intentionally illegally disposing of the waste.

The men changed their plea to guilty in four of 18 charges against them before the trial was due to get under way at Swansea Crown Court.

They will be sentenced at the same court on 1 February.

In releasing them from court on bail, Judge Peter Hayward said: "You've had the good sense this morning to listen to sound advice from counsel, and have avoided the further cost of a trial."

He added: "It was totally unnecessary and a blight on the beautiful country we're privileged to live in."