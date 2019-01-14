Image copyright Family Image caption Police had appealed for help to trace missing man Neil Cook

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been discovered in a wooded in Bridgend.

The individual was found near Bryntirion on Sunday.

South Wales Police said formal identification had yet to take place, however the family of missing man Neil Cook have been informed and they are being supported by liaison officers.

Police had issued an appeal to trace Mr Cook, 34, after he was last seen at his home in Bryntirion on Friday afternoon.

The force said it was not treating the death as suspicious, and the coroner had been informed.