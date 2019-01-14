A block of flats has been evacuated after an explosion in Neath at 20:30 GMT on Monday.

Extensive damage was caused to Waun Las, Waunceirch and arrangements have been made to house its residents until the building is deemed safe.

One woman was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A joint investigation is under way between South Wales Police and the fire service to determine the cause.

Wales and West Utilities said the gas supply to the affected property had been isolated.