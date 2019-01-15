Image copyright Athena Picture Agency Image caption The blast happened on Monday night

An elderly woman was left "in a terrible state" after a suspected gas explosion at her home in Neath.

Extensive damage was caused to the block of flats caught in the blast at 20:30 GMT on Monday.

Neighbour Melissa Jeffreys, 47, said the roof of Waun Las, Waunceirch, was "blown off altogether".

South Wales Police said a woman had been hospitalised with non life-threatening burn injuries.

Arrangements have been made to house its residents until the building is deemed safe.

Mrs Jeffreys, 47, said she was alerted to the explosion by a bang and then saw flames coming from the building.

She described seeing her neighbour after the blast.

"She was in a terrible state and had lost most of her hair," she said. She added: "It was awful but I think she is going to be alright."

Image caption The fire service is investigating what happened

Three other people needed to be evacuated from their homes.

Mrs Jeffreys, who lives opposite the building, said: "The roof was blown off altogether, everyone inside was very lucky to survive."

A joint investigation is under way between South Wales Police and Mid and West Wales fire service to determine the cause.

Wales and West Utilities said the gas supply to the affected property had been isolated.