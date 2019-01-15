Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some of the most striking images from the Storm Callum floods

There is still no reopening date for a road closed when it was hit by a landslide which killed a man three months ago, a council has said.

Corey Sharpling, 21, died as the slip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad, between Carmarthen and Cardigan, on 13 October.

A lorry which was washed into a stream as Storm Callum battered Wales was recovered on Monday.

Carmarthenshire council said the clean-up had been a "highly complex operation and legal process".

The area is now safe and work to stabilise the bank is now under way, but the road will only reopen once a structural assessment has been carried out, the authority said.

Image caption Carmarthen council said it had to make sure the area was safe before recovering a lorry

The council thanked people who have been forced to take a detour of about 10 minutes for their patience.

It added that the main reason for the delays and a lack of information had been the complexity of the operation and the fact the land was privately owned.

As a result, the authority had to go through legal channels and engage with insurance companies.

Ruth Mullen, director of environment, said: "We fully appreciate the impact this has had on the community, and we wish to reiterate that we have worked without delay to undertake site investigations in the immediate aftermath of the landslide, along with clearance and construction works to make the area safe.

"We are working as quickly as we can to reopen the road as soon as possible, and would like to thank those affected most sincerely for their patience."