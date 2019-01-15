Image copyright Family handout Image caption Meirion James's medication for a bipolar condition was changed in the months before he died

Custody officers struggled to restrain a "big man" who died after a struggle in a police cell, an inquest has heard.

Meirion James, 53, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, died after being restrained at Haverfordwest police station on 31 January 2015.

Sgt Mark Murray of Dyfed-Powys Police said Pava spray was used to subdue him after he lashed out at colleagues.

When the gas cleared, Sgt Murray said he saw dark red blood coming from Mr James's mouth.

The inquest jury in Haverfordwest heard Sgt Murray saw the colour change in Mr James's face and soon afterwards, he knew he was dead.

Mr James, who had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his elderly mother, had manic depression for almost 30 years.

He was checked on every 30 minutes Sgt Murray said and - following a doctor's assessment - he decided he did not pose a risk to himself, so could be left in his cell with a physical check every hour.

Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is being held at County Hall in Haverfordwest

The officer said at some point he heard a colleague screaming for help, so he ran to the cell to find Mr James "on the floor on his backside, kicking furiously at two officers who were struggling to get control".

He said they tried to restrain the "very big man" in the narrow corridor outside his cell.

Sgt Murray said he believed Mr James twisted himself around to lie on his side, but could not remember him spending any time lying on his front.

"He was lashing at me and trying to bite me, so I was trying to push his head away," he added.

Sgt Murray heard a colleague shout "gas" - signalling the Pava spray was about to be used - which caused him to feel disorientated as "everybody is affected by it".

Upon seeing the blood, he first thought Mr James had cut his face, before realising it was coming from his mouth.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him at the police station and Withybush hospital, Mr James was pronounced dead at 11:30.

The inquest continues and is expected to last until 25 January.