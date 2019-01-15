Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The large scale operation follows a spate of high-value burglaries over the last year

Sixteen addresses have been raided by police in an operation responding to a spate of high-value burglaries.

Officers targeted locations across Swansea following a year of thefts in the city and Neath Port Talbot.

Operation Timmia saw sites in Morriston, Clase, Brynhyfryd, Fforestfach, the city centre and Bonymaen hit in the South Wales Police investigation.

Six people have been arrested and remain in custody.

The large scale operation used the police helicopter, forensics teams, financial investigators and cash-detecting dogs.

Police seized three caravans, a cannabis cultivation, large amounts of cash and jewellery, and a number of other items believed to be linked to crimes.

Detectives said those arrested are being held on suspicion of several offences, including conspiracy to commit burglary. Inquiries to locate other suspects are also continuing.

Image caption Police targeted 16 addresses across Swansea as part of the operation

"We know the recent spates of burglaries and car thefts across the division has been of real concern in our local communities and I hope the scale of this morning's enforcement action reassures the public that we do take the matter seriously and that we are fully committed to bringing those responsible to justice," said Det Insp Dave Peart.

"We now have a number of individuals in custody and enquiries are ongoing to locate a number of outstanding suspects."

As part of the raids, officers searched an industrial unit in the Fforestfach area of the city, and nine caravans on Millstream Way traveller site.

The force said the investigation follow what has been described as a "high number of burglaries and aggravated burglaries in the past year".

In some instances, homeowners were confronted by armed gangs who either threatened or inflicted violence.

Supt Cath Larkman added: "During some of the recent burglaries we've seen an increasing use of, or willingness to use, violence, so today's action was absolutely proportionate and necessary to protect the public from further criminality and potential harm."