Image copyright Netflix Image caption USW's former Caerleon campus became Moordale High for the show

Despite a distinctly American feel to the latest Netflix hit, it is students from Wales who have already benefitted from Sex Education, it has emerged.

The global teen comedy, launched this month, was filmed in locations across south Wales, including Penarth and Caerleon, Newport.

Students from the area were recruited as extras and behind-the-scenes roles.

Tom Ware of University of South Wales (USW) said working on the series was a "genuinely a life-changing experience".

A coming-of-age drama based in a British high school, Sex Education centres around Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward student whose mother, played by The X-Files star Gillian Anderson, is a sex therapist.

Image copyright Netflix

However with hallway lockers and students playing American football and not wearing uniforms, viewers have said the school has more of an America feel than a typical British school.

As Netflix looks to appeal to a global audience, series producer Jamie Campbell told Radio 4's The Media Show he wanted the comedy to be far from former school-based programmes such as Grange Hill.

He said: "I love those shows... but we wanted to do something different. We wanted a show that was aspirational."

It lived up to that ambition for many students involved in filming last summer inside the Paget Rooms in Penarth and USW's former Caerleon campus. Some even secured jobs after the show.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Many interior shots were filmed at The Paget Rooms

Mr Ware, director of production & performance at UHW, said: "For the students it was genuinely a life-changing experience and has already led to further opportunities in film and TV.

"These included with the art department, production team, location crew and various running jobs. Two of our graduates ended up getting longer term jobs on the series."

One of those was Alfie Knight, 24, of Cardiff, who worked as a production assistant and was offered a job in London immediately after filming.

He added: "I made an absolute wealth of contacts and friends there which is likely to lead to my next big industry job."

Image caption The main campus building at Caerleon has Grade II listed status

However the future of the Caerleon campus, which closed in 2016 but was brought back to life as Moordale High in the show, remains uncertain.

A planning application to build more than 300 houses on the site was refused in October.

Mr Ware added: "Should future series be commissioned, we are hoping to build on our links with the production next year."