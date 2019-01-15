Image caption Graham Stridgeon at the original court case in Mold

A man who sexually abused a boy at a children's home in the 1970s has had his sentence increased.

Graham Stridgeon, 64, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting serious sexual assault and indecent assault.

He was in his late teens when he abused a fellow resident, who was under 15, at Bryn Alyn children's home in Wrexham.

Court of Appeal judges increased Stridgeon's jail term to five years and 10 months.

Stridgeon, of Fleetwood, Lancashire, was charged under the Operation Pallial investigation into allegations of historical abuse in the north Wales care system.

He also has an extended licence period of three years.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland referred the case for an unduly lenient sentence following Stridgeon's sentence in October at Mold Crown Court.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "I would like to thank the victim for bringing Stridgeon's offences to light, and I hope that they now feel that their courage has been rewarded and that justice has been done.

"I would also like to thank the National Crime Agency for their hard work on Operation Pallial."