Pedestrian injured in collision on Newport's Corporation Road
- 15 January 2019
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on a Newport street.
The man was involved in the collision on Corporation Road in the Lysaghts area of the city just after 14.30 GMT.
A section of the road is closed off near the B&Q store between Marshfield Street and Magor Street, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Gwent Police said emergency services were currently at the scene.