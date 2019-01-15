Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Corporation Road

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on a Newport street.

The man was involved in the collision on Corporation Road in the Lysaghts area of the city just after 14.30 GMT.

A section of the road is closed off near the B&Q store between Marshfield Street and Magor Street, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Gwent Police said emergency services were currently at the scene.