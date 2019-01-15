Wales

Pedestrian injured in collision on Newport's Corporation Road

  • 15 January 2019
Corporation Road, Newport Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened on Corporation Road

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle on a Newport street.

The man was involved in the collision on Corporation Road in the Lysaghts area of the city just after 14.30 GMT.

A section of the road is closed off near the B&Q store between Marshfield Street and Magor Street, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Gwent Police said emergency services were currently at the scene.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites