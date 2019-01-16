Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow warning is set to begin at 22:00 GMT

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for all of Wales.

The warning is set to begin at 22:00 GMT and continue until 11:00 on Thursday.

Forecasters warned of possible injuries due to slippery paths and roads, and of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Alongside the ice, wintry showers are expected over hills and mountains, but may also occur over lower ground too.

BBC weather presenter Derek Brockway said the cold weather was not the start of another "Beast from the East" in Wales.

"There's nothing unusual or extreme coming, it's just a cold snap," he said.

"It's the routine cold weather you would expect in January. We are going into a colder period, but there's no sign of anything unusual or a big freeze like we've seen in Europe.

"There's no sign of widespread disruption from snow. Just be aware it could be a bit icy."